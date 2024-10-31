Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNSGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Transcat Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.39. 7,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,384. Transcat has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.