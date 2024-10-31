TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

