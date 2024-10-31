TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $177.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.