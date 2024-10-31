TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:ERNZ opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
