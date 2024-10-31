Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPC opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

