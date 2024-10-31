Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,448. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

