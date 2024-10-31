Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,448. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
