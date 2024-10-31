UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,482.14.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $207.61 on Thursday, reaching $4,671.54. 394,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,866.59. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,756.13 and a 12 month high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

