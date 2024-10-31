United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.