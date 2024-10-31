United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.38. 112,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $144.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

