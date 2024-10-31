United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.50. The company had a trading volume of 243,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,227. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $377.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $36,767,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

