Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 425,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 673,548 shares.The stock last traded at $206.66 and had previously closed at $207.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3,477,100.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 34,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

