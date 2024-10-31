Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $77,550.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,608.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 4,087.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

