Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.37. 2,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Urbana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%. The business had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Urbana

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,593.00. Insiders own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

