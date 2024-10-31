US Bancorp DE Acquires 39,016 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $165,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 272,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.63. 36,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.