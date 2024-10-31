US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $122,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,067 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

