US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $139,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG traded down $19.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,310.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,635. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $817.62 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,310.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

