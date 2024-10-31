US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,859,907 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $744,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.88. 972,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.