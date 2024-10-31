US Bancorp DE Sells 9,114 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $189,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $204.15. 714,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.18 and a 52 week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

