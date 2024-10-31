Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

