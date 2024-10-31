Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.

VNDA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $265.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

