VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $9.54 on Thursday, reaching $241.14. 4,942,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,691. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.