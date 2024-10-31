Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 80,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,566. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
