Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 3,139,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,938. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
