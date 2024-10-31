Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

