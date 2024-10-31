Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.98 and last traded at $331.93, with a volume of 99788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

