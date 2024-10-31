Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $494,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.19. 1,225,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

