Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.0% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.45. 142,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,008. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

