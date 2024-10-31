Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.69.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

