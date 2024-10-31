Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $529.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.51 and its 200 day moving average is $502.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $380.56 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $479.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

