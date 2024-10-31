Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

