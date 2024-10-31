Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (BATS:VUSB)

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,799 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.