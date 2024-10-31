Velas Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $21.85 million and $524,892.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00035578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

