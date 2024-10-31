Venom (VENOM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.94 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Venom has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $146.94 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,245,777,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,245,672,317.755854 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08011177 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,419,021.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

