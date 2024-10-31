Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 1361821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -385.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,058.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

