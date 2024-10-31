Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.34, but opened at $45.35. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 85,246 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,064,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,110.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,110.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,398 shares of company stock worth $4,376,163. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

