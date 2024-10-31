Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.
Verisk Analytics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.72. 1,025,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.