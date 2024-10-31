VF (VFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VF (NYSE: VFC):

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2024 – VF was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – VF had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – VF was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2024 – VF was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

10/14/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – VF is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – VF is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – VF was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

9/16/2024 – VF had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VF Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,553. VF Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.92%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of VF by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in VF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 673,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 473,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

