Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Sells 3,255 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.1% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 74,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,935,000 after acquiring an additional 723,721 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,336,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 41,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 279,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,781,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $458.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.98 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,119. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $536.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

