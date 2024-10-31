Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,553 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up about 12.2% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $135,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 216,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,829. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

