Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,819 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

