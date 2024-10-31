Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,537 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,675,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.94 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

