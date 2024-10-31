Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $229,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 86.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,739,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $545,575,000 after buying an additional 1,272,191 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

