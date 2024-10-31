Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 932626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $86.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
