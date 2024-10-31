Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.09 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.920 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 177,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Vontier has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

