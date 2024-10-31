VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.71 ($8.44) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.65). VP shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.65), with a volume of 12,092 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.32) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on VP
VP Stock Down 0.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Keith Winstanley acquired 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £20,002.51 ($25,940.23). 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About VP
Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VP
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.