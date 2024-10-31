VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.71 ($8.44) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.65). VP shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.65), with a volume of 12,092 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.32) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £234.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4,615.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.51.

In related news, insider Keith Winstanley acquired 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £20,002.51 ($25,940.23). 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

