W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $1,130.01 and last traded at $1,113.70, with a volume of 61891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,099.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.20.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

