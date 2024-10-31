Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HCC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 581,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $75.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
