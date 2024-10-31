Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BKV (BKV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BKV (NYSE: BKV) recently:

10/25/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – BKV is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BKV Price Performance

BKV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 57,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,145. BKV Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin acquired 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,694,972. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

