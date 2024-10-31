Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

