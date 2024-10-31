Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 114050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Westaim Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.81 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

