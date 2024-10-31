Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Robert Soderbery Sells 30,767 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,417.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

